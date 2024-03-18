Donald Trump hits rock bottom with new sad slogan: "What the hell do you have to lose?"

Donald Trump has given up on even pretending he's got a plan on how to "make America great again."

Instead, the deflated, in-debt ex-president has resorted to a shrug of the shoulders with his latest Donny Downer campaign slogan: "What the hell do you have to lose?" (See post below, reposted by Ron Filipkowski.)

This is the same line he used in 2020 when he encouraged Americans to take the anti-parasite drug hydroxychloroquine to treat Covid-19 and then asked, "What do you have to lose?" Of course, that didn't work out well, with at least 17,000 hospitalized Covid patients around the world "losing" their lives after taking the drug.

In June of the same year, the Mayo Clinic warned the public not to take hydroxychloroquine for Covid, later saying it "led to serious heart problems in some people," and that it "did not effectively treat COVID-19." And now the woebegone Trump is asking for another chance. "What the hell do you have to lose?"