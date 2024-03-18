Michael Moore urges anti-Trumpers to try harder — because "Trump is smarter than us"

When filmmaker Michael Moore predicted more than once in 2016 that Donald Trump would be the next president, people were angry. Including the time when, a few months before the election, he told Bill Maher, "I'm sorry to have to be the buzzkill here so early on, but I think Trump is going to win" — to which the surprised audience gasped and booed.

And now, eight years later, Moore predicts people will be angry at him again — this time not for one of his premonitions, but for boldly declaring that "Trump is smarter than us."

"We don't want to say this out loud, but I'm going to say it. The reason why we need to be concerned is that Trump is smarter than us," Moore, the producer of Fahrenheit 11/9, said yesterday on his Rumble podcast.

"I'll just let that sink in for a second," he continued. "I know, I know, you're calling the people to come to find me — the guys in the white uniforms with the big net — and take me away. 'Are you crazy? What do you mean he's smarter than us?'"

"I'm talking about the way throughout his entire life he's been able to pull shit off and get away with it," Moore said. "It is an amazing record. You know the record. I'm not going to run through the whole litany of it … You know the whole list, and he's gotten away with it. You must marvel at how somebody that stupid is that smart when it comes to the performance of his evil and his ability to never have to pay for it."

So how do we beat the MAGA frontrunner if he's so darn — as Moore would call him — "smart"? (Or, as I prefer to call him, a "lucky buffoon.")

"The only thing that can save us is ourselves," Moore concludes. "We are going to have to mobilize."

Via HuffPost