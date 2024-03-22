Marjorie Taylor Greene hints that Speaker Johnson's job at stake if bill passes: "Watch and see what happens" (video)

Marjorie Taylor Greene is really spoiling for a fight. After yesterday's Xitter outburst in which she bashed the entire Republican party as "a complete failure," she then ominously told Steve Bannon to "watch and see what happens" to Speaker Mike Johnson if the House passes their funding bills today.

"If we control the House, but we have a speaker that is basically pushing and passing the Democrats' agenda, what do you recommend should be the fate of Mike Johnson?" Bannon asked, baiting Georgia's trigger-happy lawmaker.

"We are making that decision on a minute-by-minute basis today, Steve. And I think you can stay tuned," she cryptically said, using the same ol' playbook page that pillow-peddler Mike Lindell uses to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. But Bannon wasn't about to let her off that easily.

Pushing for more, the Trump-pardoned InfoWars host asked, "Will you lead the effort to call for a motion to vacate?"

"Steve, we are going to be making decision on a minute by minute basis today," she repeated, before adding, "And I urge you to watch and see what happens." Okay Marge … [turn on the telly] … but it better be a good one. (See video below, posted by Ron Filipkowski.)