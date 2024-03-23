Animals must be weighed regularly as part of healthcare checkups

Animals in zoos and aquariums must be weighed regularly as it is an important metric for monitoring their overall health. Animal caregivers use a variety of techniques to accomplish this, and most of them are pretty adorable. The very loud penguins at the St. Louis Zoo get snacks for standing on the scale.

This koala joey makes cute little noises when he is on the scale, although he rejects the stuffed comfort koala he is offered. Remember what adult koalas sound like?

This baby sloth ramps up the cute noise competition while snuggling a stuffed sloth in a basket.

These rescued seals in Alaska get weighed in style.

Here, the Indianapolis Zoo demonstrates how they weigh a variety of animals, from little meerkats to full-grown elephants.