If you have trypophobia, don't watch this video of toad babies emerging through little holes on their mother's back.

I've never witnessed a stranger looking at birth than that of these baby Suriname sea toads. The baby toads first come out of their eggs, and then out of the mothers back.

I can't stop watching this freaky yet fascinating video. I worry about a lot of things in life, but I am very grateful that birthing hundreds of tiny creatures from craters on my back isn't one of them.





