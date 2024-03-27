Trump's top AG pick hates democracy, loves cages for kids

It looks like Trump has found his dream Attorney General in Mike Davis, a man who hates democracy almost as much as he loves putting kids in cages. If you thought Bill Barr was bad, just wait until you see what this guy has up his sleeve.

Davis, a former clerk for Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, has worked in all three branches of the federal government and even helped confirm Brett "have you boofed yet?" Kavanaugh. But apparently, that's not enough power for Malevolent Mikey. He's on record saying he would toss journalists in "the DC gulag," and "I'm going to be Trump's viceroy of D.C. because I don't like democracy. I want more authoritory powers." That makes sense — fulfilling Trump's dystopian fantasies is far more important than actually upholding the law. It's like Davis read 1984 and thought, "Hey, that sounds like a great blueprint for government!"

Davis doesn't just want to turn the Justice Department into Trump's personal gestapo, ready to crush any dissent and imprison anyone who dares to speak out against the regime; he also can't wait to start locking up more kids at the border. In his own words, "we're gonna put kids in cages. It's going to be glorious." In MAGA land, traumatizing innocent children is a badge of honor.

So there you have it. Trump's top pick for Attorney General is a democracy-hating, child-caging enthusiast who's just itching to get his hands on more power so he can started throwing journalists in concentration camps. What could go wrong, other than the complete unraveling of our constitutional rights and the rise of a full-blown authoritarian state?

Trump's potential second term Attorney General pick, Mike Davis: I'm going to be Trump's viceroy of D.C. because I don't like democracy. I want more authoritory powers pic.twitter.com/1v1aMDnCez — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) March 27, 2024