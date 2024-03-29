Why Trump considers gag orders to be megaphone, not a muzzle

Despite receiving a gag order, Donald Trump continues to relentlessly attack family members of court staff overseeing his criminal cases. It's easy to understand. Just as a rat that learns it can receive a jolt of cocaine by pressing a lever, Trump has learned that defying a court order offers a reward, not a punishment. The courts are too timid to enforce a gag order against Trump, and so he realized the orders give him a megaphone, not a muzzle.

US District Judge Reggie Walton told CNN:

"It's very disconcerting to have someone making comments about a judge, and it's particularly problematic when those comments are in the form of a threat, especially if they're directed at one's family," said Walton, who has also faced threats, as has his daughter. "We do these jobs because we're committed to the rule of law and we believe in the rule of law, and the rule of law can only function effectively when we have judges who are prepared to carry out their duties without the threat of potential physical harm."

…

"I think it's important that, as judges, we speak out and say things in reference to things that conceivably are going to impact on the process, because if we don't have a viable court system that's able to function efficiently, then we have tyranny. And I don't think that would be good for the future of our country, and the future of democracy in our country."