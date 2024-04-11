Is Donald Trump hallucinating? Watch the ex-president trip out in bizarre, nonsensical Mar-a-Lago speech (video)

Donald Trump gave another confused speech that bordered on gibberish last night at Mar-a-Lago. This time, he bizarrely spouted nonsense that had something to do with New York Attorney General Letitia James — but he couldn't speak coherently, let alone get her last name right.

"They put him into the state of New York, and then ultimately into the D.A.'s office to run the case. This is being run by Biden. They put a man into the state — Letitia Jones. Peekaboo, I call her. Peekaboo Jo—. Peekaboo. They put a man into that one, to uh, Letitia, they put a man into that one to run it and then he went into the D.A.'s office." (See video below, posted by Patriot Takes.)

It's unclear what Trump was getting at, and whether he was conflating James with District Attorney Alvin Bragg, or if he was hallucinating James' job and gender. But one thing is for sure: Trump is beyond just mixing up Obama with Biden, or Nancy Pelosi with Nikki Haley. If anyone can decipher what he was struggling to say last night, let us know.