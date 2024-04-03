Ashley St. Clair: latest member of the Leopards Eating People's Faces Party who is surprised that leopards are eating her face

MAGA conspiracy theorist Charlie Kirk received praise from Trump cultists yesterday when he made a statement on his Internet show that "birth control, like, really screws up female brains."

One female brain that begged to differ with Kirk is in the cranium of Ashley St. Clair, a journalist for the right-wing website Babylon Bee, a sort of humor-adjacent site for incels and manbaby fascists.

To be clear, St. Clair is not a fan of birth control. She wants women to hitch up and bear children. Last year she told Fox News' propagandist Jesse Watters that a low birth rate was the cause of the fall of the Roman empire. However, she found Kirk's comment unhelpful and expressed her opinion on social media. As a result, she was immediately attacked by manosphere sociopaths who are willing to tolerate a woman among them, as long as she does not try to be equal to a man or interfere with their campaign to repeal the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution, which prohibits the denial of voting rights based on sex.

In response to the attacks, St. Clair tweeted:

I now have men calling me a "whore" and "idiot" for speaking on the topic of women's birth control It's going to be so fascinating to watch Republicans lose in November because women won't vote for them & then they'll just screech about the 19th. "Repeal the 19th" is "Defund the police" for the Right!

tl;dr: "I never thought leopards would eat MY face," sobs woman who voted for the Leopards Eating People's Faces Party.

