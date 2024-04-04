Donald Trump aims to rule with hate and brutality, as shown in new supercut (video)

When Donald Trump doesn't like someone, he'd like to "punch him 'em the face" and "knock the crap out of 'em."

And if one of his MAGA cult followers does the dirty work, "I promise you, I will pay for the legal fees," the violent Big Liar says.

And there's a lot more Trump thuggery where this comes from in a new supercut, posted by President Biden's campaign team, that shows just what Americans will be getting if the Republican frontrunner takes control in November. (See video below.)

Here is a montage of Donald Trump promoting violence over and over pic.twitter.com/X2Bpv8yHFE — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) April 4, 2024

Last month, Trump promised a "bloodbath" if he didn't win in November, but he forgot to mention that the same will be true if he does get another chance as Commander in Chief.