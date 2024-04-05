Adorable doggo loses his human at a park — and then loses it when he finds her (video)

A golden retriever named Buddy was having fun at a dog park until he realized he lost his human.

"Uh oh," the white pooch thought, trying to act casual around all the other doggos as he urgently scanned the area for his best friend (and ride home).

But alas, "that moment when you catch your dog looking for you and they finally see you" happened, and Buddy broke out into a gallop, forgetting all about looking cool in front of the other park pups. (See video below, posted by buddythebowtiegolden. You'll see Buddy standing by the fence.)

Via Newsweek

