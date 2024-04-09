Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts Speaker Johnson in 5-page letter to GOP colleagues

The relentless Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene doubled down on her crusade to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson today, sending a blistering five-page letter to her Republican colleagues outlining why he needs to go.

"I will not tolerate our elected Republican Speaker Mike Johnson serving the Democrats and the Biden administration and helping them achieve their policies that are destroying our country," she said, via The Daily Beast. "He is throwing our own razor-thin majority into chaos by not serving his own GOP conference that elected him."

"Nothing says shooting within our own tent like a Republican Speaker of the House who makes his rank-and-file Members vote to fund full-term abortion in order to pay our military soldiers," she continued, shooting within her own tent.

"This has been a complete and total surrender to, if not complete and total lockstep with, the Democrats' agenda that has angered our Republican base so much and given them very little reason to vote for a Republican House majority," Greene wrote, via CNN. "As a matter of fact, if we win the House this fall, it will only be because President Trump is on the ballot, not because we have earned it."

Greene sent her letter this morning — the day Congress members come back from a two-week recess. She was supposed to have met with Johnson last week, but that fell through, according to CNN.

From Daily Beast:

While her arguments and criticisms echo the ones she's been making for the past two weeks, the letter is her most adamant effort yet to persuade her colleagues why they should put pressure on Johnson or support her resolution to throw him out. During Johnson's tenure as speaker, Greene has been a thorn in his side, criticizing his every move as he has continued to pass legislation not supported by the far right wing of his conference. She hasn't been alone; most hardline conservatives have joined her in criticizing the speaker, though they have stopped short of calling for his removal. Greene's letter listed each of the policy failures she has identified and compared them to the seven tenets Johnson laid out to the conference when he was first running for speaker back in October. The Louisiana Republican said these tenets would guide his leadership if he was elected speaker, but Greene claims Johnson has not held up these promises. "Mike Johnson has unfortunately not lived up to a single one of his self-imposed tenets," Greene wrote.

Marge's anger toward Johnson is nothing new — she warned the Speaker back in November, when he was only two weeks into the job, that she would be "furious" with him if he didn't do exactly what she and the MAGA base wanted. And by gum, the bully has kept her promise.