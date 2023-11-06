Mad, mad Marjorie Taylor Greene again raged against her own party over the weekend, telling CNN's Manu Raju that people are "sick and tired" of Republicans. Finally something we can agree on!

"Republican voters across the country are sick and tired of Republicans because they never do anything to hold this government accountable," she said, apparently still smarting after her GOP colleagues opposed her resolution to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D–MI) last week.

"I feel like many of the American people that think that Republicans in Congress completely failed them. I feel the same way, and I'm a Republican member of Congress," she said. (See video below, posted by Manu Raju.)

And while she was at it, she also warned the newest new House Speaker Mike Johnson — who has been at the job for less than two weeks — that if he agrees to a deal that would help fund Ukraine, the MAGA base will be "absolutely furious." Is this just projection, or is there another House circus coming to town?

