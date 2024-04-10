Delusional Marjorie Taylor Greene thinks Congress is a shop, and Americans are her "customers" (video)

Delusional Marjorie Taylor Greene's latest figment is that she runs the joint, and Americans are her "customers."

"You know, I come from a business background, and the way you get a job done for your customers — I view the American people as our customers — is we have to work together," the Georgia Qongresswoman said while explaining to CNN her dogged determination to oust the store manager, Speaker Mike Johnson.

But, as usual, the public servant has things turned around. In real life, Marge, as Congress is not a business, there are no customers at all. In fact, Americans are actually your boss, who can fire you. (See video below, posted by Aaron Rupar.)

"I view the American people as our customers" — Marjorie Taylor Greene pic.twitter.com/s8huxuO84g — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 9, 2024

Via Meidas Touch News