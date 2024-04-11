Comedy band helps make news about Marjorie Taylor Greene slightly less nauseating

If you can't stomach reading the news, let Los Angeles-based comedy band Lewberger, consisting of Keith Habersberger, Alex Lewis, and Hughie Stone Fish, deliver it to you with a little bit of humor and music.

They'll teach you about the recent New York/New Jersey earthquake, and about Dubliner Joseph Davis, who recently showed up to court naked after he lost his emotional support cat while being arrested during a traffic stop. And, while nothing can really stop the pain that news about Marjorie Taylor Greene inflicts on our collective eyes and ears–like her cringey views on the recent total eclipse–the good folks of Lewberger at least try to make it somewhat digestible.

On their website, they provide this bio:

This handsome 3-man comedy band based in Los Angeles, CA, got a standing ovation on America's Got Talent and were finalists on NBC's Bring The Funny. Their viral songs have been heard by millions online and on TV and they've been described as the illegitimate love child of Lonely Island and Flight of the Conchords.

For more from Lewberger, check out their website or TikTok.

