What is the most shameful line of work?

In a lively Reddit discussion, people weighed in on what they consider the most shameful and unethical lines of work in today's society.

The jobs drawing the most ire ranged from paparazzi hounding celebrities to insurance company employees denying claims for life-saving medical treatments against doctors' recommendations.

The top most shameful professions included:



Paparazzi, the media outlets, and anyone involved in producing or promoting celebrity gossip/stalking content

Insurance claims deniers/adjusters who override doctors' recommendations

Lawyers (who enable unethical practices)

Essentially any profession that enables, profits from or engages in the invasion of privacy

Paparazzi are "soulless" and "pathetic" for their invasive tactics violating people's privacy. As one commenter put it, "Being a singer or sports player shouldn't result in people camped outside your house taking pictures of your children."

At least one redditor said some lawyers are even worse than Paparazzi, "At least paparazzis are annoying scum openly," they wrote. "Lawyers start off do gooders and the further mired they get into the slime of American law the more corrupt they become. They hide behind a veneer of status when they keep America unfair and unequal.

But the real venom was reserved for those tasked with approving or denying insurance claims, particularly for serious conditions like cancer. Multiple people claimed to have witnessed cases where treatments were inexplicably denied as "not medically necessary" despite being recommended by doctors.

Example:

Here's a story that illustrates the stupidity of health insurance I was sick and couldn't breathe well. My doctor prescribed an inhaler it wasn't covered by insurnace and my costs were gonna be high. I was like let's get this straight this inhaler will help me breathe but you won't cover that but since I can't breathe you will cover me at the ER/hospital? How is that financially sound to pick the more expensive route.

While a few attempted to play devil's advocate, claiming celebrities give up certain privacy for fame and wealth, the counter-argument resonated more strongly – that no job or lifestyle choice merits denial of essential healthcare or consent-free stalking and harassment.

By the way, here's a video I shot 16 years ago of paparazzi standing across the street from The Ivy on Robertson Street in Beverly Hills waiting for celebrities to emerge: