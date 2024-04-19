Cow fighter and Trump Media CEO "Devin Nunes is the proverbial loser who tries to blame 'naked short selling' for his falling stock price," said Citadel Securities.

Trying to explain why DJT's stock price was in free fall, CEO Devin Nunes blamed "naked short selling." What little operating media company exists is nearly valueless, and it is baffling to watch people burn money on this stock. A single mastodon instance running on a virtual server in the Cayman Islands has never been so capitalized. The falling stock price seems inevitable.

Nunes, the former Republican congressman and longstanding Donald Trump loyalist, sent a letter this week to Nasdaq chief Adena Friedman expressing concern about short-sellers betting against the company's stock — and Citadel Securities responded with scorn. "Devin Nunes is the proverbial loser who tries to blame 'naked short selling' for his falling stock price," the hedge fund said in a written statement. "Nunes is exactly the type of person Donald Trump would have fired on The Apprentice. If he worked for Citadel Securities, we would fire him, as ability and integrity are at the center of everything we do." RawStory

