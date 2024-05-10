Remembering Disneyland's motorboats (video)

I often find my Gen X friends fondly remember a ride that was pretty lame: Disneyland's motorboats.

A frequent thing for friends to ask, as we walk past the Matterhorn, but rarely ride, is, "Didn't there used to be motorboats here?" and the answer is yes. This video does a wonderful job of feeding the nostalgia and reminding you the ride was pretty dull. Early incarnations of the ride seem like they had been bumper boats by the 1970s, so Disney turned it into a track-guided Autopia on the water until the real estate got too valuable.

With Disney Forward going forward, maybe they'll build enough Park to finally get around to updating Tomorrowland in a meaningful way. Most of the early rides and ride buildings there need to go.