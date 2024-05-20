Woman messes with bull on a beach, gets the horns (video)

A bull was wandering on a beach in Baja California Sur in northwest Mexico. One woman, rather than run like hell, apparently fed the bull to make friends with it. Then a bit later, she attempted to grab her bags right from underneath the animal. Yep, she messed with the bull and got the horns.

Video below. Hope she's ok!

According to USA Today, there are farms near the beach and the livestock enjoy visiting the beach now and again.

