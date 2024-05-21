Don Jr believes New Yorkers are secretly signaling their support

Don Jr brings his trademark frantic energy to a tirade wherein he imagines he is popular with New Yorkers.

I am unsure how Little Don knows which finger New Yorkers are giving him, under the secrecy of their coats? Don Jr tells us he sees lots of people giving him this finger gesture, and even if you believe he is seeing something — I am pretty sure he is misunderstanding the message.

Don Jr says people in NYC express support for him but they do so with a thumbs up hidden under their jacket so others can't see. Sounds legit. pic.twitter.com/RsOSY9iep3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 20, 2024

In media, Americans are popularly depicted giving Russians "not a thumbs up."

