Democratic Congressman silenced for the day for stating real facts about Donald Trump (video)

House Republicans aren't even waiting to see who wins in November — yesterday they flexed their fascist muscles by silencing Democratic Rep. Jim McGovern for the entire day after he stated true facts about Donald Trump.

The problem for McGovern started when he said that the ex-president "has been indicted more times than he's been elected," a mocking but real fact that "drew a rebuke from Republican Rep. Jerry Carl of Alabama," according to MSNBC.

Unfazed, the Massachusetts congressman then dared to continue by listing more truths about Trump. "We have a presumptive nominee for president facing 88 felony counts, and we're being prevented from even acknowledging it," he began. "These are not alternative facts, these are real facts."

"A candidate for president of the United States is on trial for sending a hush money payment to a porn star to avoid a sex scandal during his 2016 campaign and then fraudulently disguising those payments in violation of the law," the lawmaker bravely went on. "He's also charged with conspiring to overturn the election."

And as if that wasn't enough for one dictator-wannabe: "He's also charged with stealing classified information. And a jury has already found him liable for rape in a civil court."

"And yet, in this Republican-controlled House, it's OK to talk about the trial, but you have to call it a 'sham.'"

But the real sham is what happened next, when Indiana's MAGA lawmaker, Erin Houchin, demanded that McGovern's "words be taken down." (See video below, posted by Acyn.)

Republicans then barred McGovern from speaking on the House floor "for the rest of the day," according to MSNBC.

As part of the process, McGovern was prohibited from speaking again for the rest of the day, though the Massachusetts Democrat said via social media, "Apparently, Republicans are allowed to say that Trump's trial is a sham, and the judge is corrupt and the jury is rigged. But it's against the rules for me to even acknowledge that the trials exist."

And this is just a taste of what's to come if Trump gets his way in November.