Donald Trump amusingly confuses Robert De Niro with Dustin Hoffman during angry rant

Naturally, Robert De Niro made it onto Donald Trump's hit list after bashing the ex-president yesterday for being a "coward." But amusingly, Dustin Hoffman somehow also made it on the list — since Trump is too confused to tell them apart.

In one of his dead-of-night rants, while supposedly lashing out against De Niro, Trump wrote, "Where have you gone Joe DiMaggio!!!" Of course, his ridiculous "zinger" immediately fizzled, as the line he quoted is from Simon and Garfunkel's "Mrs. Robinson," the theme song to The Graduate — which starred Dustin Hoffman, not Robert De Niro.

Earlier in his rant, Trump wrote, "I never knew how small, both mentally and physically, Wacko Former Actor Robert De Niro was." And although he got De Niro's name right, again he seemed to confuse the "small" 5'10" Raging Bull actor with Hoffman, who, at 5' 5" tall, is the one who is on the smaller side of average height.

Confusion is no stranger to Trump, who in just over the last year has mixed up words, names, and even where he's at. But fortunately for him, his indoctrinated followers will never notice.

