Fire breather torches members of mariachi band in brawl outside El Inferno restaurant (video)

A brawl broke out in front of El Inferno restaurant in Morelia, Mexico last weekend when a fire breathing street performer was allegedly attacked by a busking mariachi band. The fire breather fought back with flames. Video below.

The battle was reportedly over the right to perform, and collect tips, at that particular location. According to police, there were no arrests and only the fire breather was treated for injuries.

