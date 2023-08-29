Videos of buskers on Dublin's Grafton Street

David Pescovitz recently shared this version of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" performed by buskers Allie Sherlock and Fionn Wheelan, which is simply astounding. If you want to hear more music from Grafton Street in Dublin, Ireland—which has a thriving street music scene—head over to Dublin City Today's YouTube page. Seah Leahy, who started the page, describes the project:

Dublin City Today is a channel that i set up to promote Dublin and its people on the 5th of June 2018. After filming the busking scene for a few months with poor equipment and seeing how incredible our Buskers are I upgraded the equipment and decided to make this a busking channel for the Buskers of Dublin City. If you would like to contact any of these musicians you can in most cases find their links in the description of their videos. I am very grateful to each and every subscriber, the support means a lot to both myself and the Buskers. If you are new to Dublin City Today the playlist section of the channel is the best place to get to know everyone. All footage shot with that poor equipment and matters not related to busking has been removed. Thank you for your time and enjoy the show.

I've listened to many of the musicians, and they're all terrific. Here are some of my favorites:

David Hayden singing "The Sound of Silence" by Simon & Garfunkel:

Amy-Jane Ryan singing "Heaven Knows I'm Miserable Now" by The Smiths:

Sisters Mariana and Izabella Oliviera singing "Something in the Orange" by Zach Bryan:

Leila Jane singing "Bird Song" by Marissa Nadler:

And, yes, there are also several performances by 12-year-old phenom Fionn Whelan—here's his cover of "Take Me to Church" by Hozier: