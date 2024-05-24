In 1926, women bred like livestock to claim a demented tycoon's fortune

Elon Musk, Andrew Tate, Harrison Butker, and other leaders of the sociopathic manbaby club spend a lot of time shaming women for not fulfilling their destiny as breedmares for their masters. But they haven't seen results because they aren't as smart as they think they are.

They could learn something from Charles Vance Millar (1854-1926), a wealthy Toronto lawyer known for his practical jokes and eccentric will. Among the various bequests in his 1926 will, one clause stood out: Millar promised the bulk of his estate to the woman who could pop out the most kids in a decade after his death. The competition, dubbed by the press as "The Stork Derby," ran from 1926 to 1936, with eleven families vying for the prize by having as many children as possible within the timeframe.

In the end, four "winners" each squirted out nine kids to claim Millar's riches, splitting around $750,000 ( equivalent to a whopping $16.5 million today). One has to wonder what those poor children thought decades later when they realized they were literally get-rich-quick schemes for their mothers.

As vile as Millar's "joke" was, at least he put his demented philosophy into practice instead of just ranting on Xitter.

