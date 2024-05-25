Wheel of Fortune contestant goes viral for hilariously inappropriate guess

Oh, Tavaris, you silly goose! What were you thinking when you so confidently buzzed in THAT answer on the "Wheel of Fortune" $1,000 toss-up? The correct answer to the four-word phrase was "This is the best!" not "Right in the butt!"

Yup, this really happened. After the risqué wrong guess, there was a collective gasp from the audience and then laughter, but host Pat Sajak just sternly said "No" and kept the game moving. Blake, another contestant, soon answered the puzzle correctly, winning the round. Tavaris, on the other hand, has gone viral for the funny flub and will certainly never live this can't-believe-they-aired-it moment down!