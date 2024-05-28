Pope Francis admits using homophobic Italian slur "frociaggine"

The Italian word frociaggine translates to "faggotry" or "faggotness." In private discussions of homosexuality in the seminary, it's good enough for Pope Francis. A "source close to the Pope" given anonymity by CNN says it means merely "gay climate."

Pope Francis used a highly derogatory term towards the LGBT community as he reiterated in a closed-door meeting with Italian bishops that gay people should not be allowed to become priests, Italian media reported on Monday. La Repubblica and Corriere della Sera, Italy's largest circulation dailies, both quoted the pope as saying seminaries, or priesthood colleges, are already too full of "frociaggine", a vulgar Italian term roughly translating as "faggotness".

Francis issued a statement, dutifully reported as an "apology" by reporters also unsure of that word's meaning.

The Pope never intended to offend or express himself in homophobic terms, and he extends his apologies to those who felt offended by the use of a term, as reported by others," the Vatican said in a Tuesday statement. "As he (Pope Francis) has said on several occasions, 'in the Church there is room for everyone, everyone! No one is useless, no one is superfluous, there is room for everyone. Just as we are, everyone.'"

The details of the discussions are not detailed, but one suspects it's the usual projection and denial in explaining the pervasive sexual misconduct of Catholic priests.