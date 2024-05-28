Robert De Niro bashes Trump for being a violent coward: "You think Trump ever threw a punch himself?" (video)

Robert De Niro spoke outside the courthouse of Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial today to remind everybody that Trump is a violent thug — and a cowardly one at that.

On the topic of last week's anti-Trump "Snapped" ad, which De Niro narrated and President Biden approved, De Niro said the ad reminds us that Trump will "use violence against anyone who stands in the way of his megalomania and greed."

"But it's a coward's violence," the actor clarified, as he stood with former Capitol Police officers Harry Dunn and Michael Fanone. "You think Trump ever threw a punch himself? Or took one? This guy, who ran and hid in a White House bunker when there were protestors outside? No way."

"He doesn't get blood on his hands. No he doesn't," De Niro said of the bone spur-riddled ex-president who warned everyone that there will be a "bloodbath" if he doesn't win in November.

Instead, "He directs the mob to do his dirty work for him by making a 'suggestion,' an inference," De Niro said. "And his gang grovels and follows his obvious order."

See video of De Niro below, posted by Acyn, followed by video of De Niro's anti-Trump ad.