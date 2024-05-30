"Bad Breath Rapist" — a 16 year fugitive — finally caught after officers got a whiff of his "horrible" stench

A convicted Boston rapist who fled Massachusetts before his sentencing and lived as a fugitive for more than 16 years was finally caught — thanks to his bad breath.

Nicknamed the "Bad Breath Rapist," Tuen Kit Lee had kidnapped a co-worker and raped her at knifepoint in 2005, but vanished into thin air before he was sentenced to prison.

Turns out, Lee was living with a "female companion" for the last 15 years "who never knew who he really was," according to a police statement. But U.S. Marshals certainly knew who they were dealing with after officers spotted the couple leaving a "multi-million dollar residence" in the San Francisco Bay area and suffered a whiff of "his horrible breath."

More details from NPR:

Officials kept the case alive in the media and Lee's photo appeared several times on TV's "America's Most Wanted." After images surfaced on social media of a man believed to be Lee, investigators were able to track him to California's Contra Costa County, the service said. … After his car was pulled over, Lee initially provided a false name but confessed when pressed about his true identity, authorities said. He was later identified via fingerprints. Investigators said Lee broke into the victim's Massachusetts home on Feb. 2, 2005, and raped her. "He was ultimately identified by DNA and his horrible breath, which produced the nickname "The Bad Breath Rapist," the state police statement said.

The foul gentleman is currently being held at a California facility but is expected to be returned to Massachusetts. And you can bet police are holding their breath in anticipation.

