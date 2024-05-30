PBS covers Beverly Hills' assault on women's rights

CalMatters interviews the women fighting Beverly Hills' assault on women's rights to health care.

A few weeks ago, we shared the story of how women's rights were in danger in even our most liberal states. While California would like to be a haven for women, at the State government level, local governments are throwing a wrench in the works. Tony Beverly Hills quietly moved to kill a health care clinic that was opening in their city, as protester's misinformation allowed them the opportunity.

Reproductive rights advocacy group Beverly Hills for Choice formed in response to anti-abortion protestors successfully blocking the opening of a DuPont Clinic in the city — one of three such facilities that have been unable to open in California due to opposition. Now a lawsuit claims collusion between Beverly Hills, the landlord and protestors. Alexei Koseff from CalMatters reports. PBS

Previously:

• Beverly Hills is an abortion rights battleground

• Beverly Hills mobilizes to capture ghillie-suited trespasser

• A Tesla Cybertruck lost its battle against the iconic 'Beverly Hills Hotel' sign (video)