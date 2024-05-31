American YouTuber hospitalized after cheese-rolling race in Gloucestershire

American YouTuber and rapper IShowSpeed, known to his parents as Darren Jason Watkins Jr, was sent to hospital after wiping out during the annual cheese-rolling race in Gloucestershire, England. He regrets nothing.

The influencer said the race had further injured a previous leg injury, but added it was worth it.

He told the BBC: "It looks scary, but once that first slide, you're like, 'you know what, I can do this'.

"I want to do it again because I know how to win now."

Asked whether he would do it again, he replied: "Hell, yeah!"