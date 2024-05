When this apple was placed into a terrarium, a magical scene seems to materialize out of nowhere.

Like something from a fairy tale, a bunch on teeny tiny snails decide to climb atop the apple to hangout and have a snack together.

Looking into this terrarium everyday seems so calming. This video has convinced me to finally go out and get a terrarium kit. I hope I can make one that even a fraction as magical as the one in this video!

