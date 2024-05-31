Neo-Nazi leader who protested drag queen story hours arrested for child pornography

From the "Why Are We Not Surprised" department: a member of the neo-Nazi group Nationalist Social Club-131, Stephen Thomas Farrea, has been arrested for possessing child pornography. Farrea, whose hobbies include disrupting drag queen story hours and spreading white supremacist propaganda, was found with sexually explicit images of children on his electronic devices, accordig to police.

As reported in the The Boston Globe, Farrea was already on the police radar due to his involvement in distributing white nationalist leaflets and refusing to identify himself to East Providence police. But his latest charge really makes it clear that he's a bonafide neo-Nazi.

Fron a press release issued by the Portsmouth Police Department:

On April 12*, 2024, the Portsmouth Police Detective Division conducted an investigation into Stephen Farrea, 34 years old, of 37 Souza Way, Portsmouth, Rhode Island after credible information was received that Farrea may be involved in the possession of child pornography. After investigation, a court-approved search warrant was executed at his residence and numerous electronic devices were seized. After the forensic analysis of Farrea's electronic devices, it was revealed that Stephen Farrea possessed images of sexually explicit conduct between minors. The Portsmouth Police Detective Division obtained a court-approved warrant for the arrest of Stephen Farrea. On May 24, 2024, Stephen Farrea was arrested by Portsmouth Police Detective Division. Farrea was arraigned on one count of Possession of Child Pornography at the 2nd Division District Court where his bail was set at $5,000.00 with surety.

This is the same guy who, along with his hate group buddies, has been chanting "PEDO SCUM OFF OUR STREETS" at drag queen story hours. No surprise there; this level of hypocrisy is mandatory for membership in any respectable right-wing hate group.

Farrea's lawyer, Stefanie Murphy, has so far not commented on the case. Released on a $5,000 surety bail and ordered to stay away from children, Farrea is set for another hearing on June 4. In the meantime, Farrea, maybe it's time you take your own advice and get off our streets.

Previously:

• School board member blames 'Holy Spirit' for making her share a Nazi meme

• Three of Spencer's neo-Nazi supporters arrested after shooting wildly at bus-goers