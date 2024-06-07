Donald Trump will gladly pay you in TWO WEEKS for a "hamberder" today

Jonah Elkowitz / Shutterstock.com

CNN's Abby Rose offers a supercut of Donald Trump's worthless two-week promise.

Back in 2017, Axios pointed out that Donald Trump liked to make but never kept a two-week promise. Everything that needs to be done will be done in two weeks. There are huge plans, the greatest plans, the most planly plans of all plan time. The guy is a giant bag of septage.

The only promise his cult members care about is the cruelty. There is nothing else. Nothing but hamberders.

Previously:
Muslim ban promise mysteriously vanishes from Trump's website; GOP regulars in line for top posts
Cowardly Trump promises another vaporous policy document
Trump promises orderly transition of power after Congress confirms Electoral College vote
Trump promises a religious litmus test for citizenship
Trump promises another report