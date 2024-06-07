Donald Trump will gladly pay you in TWO WEEKS for a "hamberder" today

CNN's Abby Rose offers a supercut of Donald Trump's worthless two-week promise.

Back in 2017, Axios pointed out that Donald Trump liked to make but never kept a two-week promise. Everything that needs to be done will be done in two weeks. There are huge plans, the greatest plans, the most planly plans of all plan time. The guy is a giant bag of septage.

The only promise his cult members care about is the cruelty. There is nothing else. Nothing but hamberders.

Previously:

• Muslim ban promise mysteriously vanishes from Trump's website; GOP regulars in line for top posts

• Cowardly Trump promises another vaporous policy document

• Trump promises orderly transition of power after Congress confirms Electoral College vote

• Trump promises a religious litmus test for citizenship

• Trump promises another report