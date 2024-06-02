Publisher of right-wing 2000 Mules film apologizes for its lies

The conspiracy flick 2,000 Mules has already been widely debunked as a fraud. But its claims that Democrats stole the 2020 election through vote-stuffing has led to worse consequences for its creators. Salem Media Group, the "Christian" group behind it, has apologized to a voter it falsely claimed had illegally voted and agreed to end distribution of the film and accompanying literature.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation cleared Andrews of wrongdoing, and found he was legally dropping off ballots for members of his family. Andrews filed a defamation lawsuit against Salem, as well as the team behind the movie: right wing commentator Dinesh D'Souza, and the group True the Vote. Though "2,000 Mules" has been widely debunked by law enforcement officials and the media, including NPR, the film and book developed a widespread following among supporters of the false claim that the 2020 election was stolen.

They're a bunch of crooks and they're crooked to one another too. Just look at this guy's constant chiseling:

When D'Souza published the book version of the film and made allegations of illegal "ballot trafficking" against specific nonprofit groups, True the Vote issued a statement saying that the group "had no participation in this book, and has no knowledge of its contents." True the Vote added, "This includes any allegations of activities of any specific organizations made in the book. We made no such allegations."

That anyone pays attention to them is really on us, the media. Let it be their shitty samizdat.