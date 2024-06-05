Trump's Newsmax meltdown appears drug-fueled

Convicted felon Donald J. Trump's latest Newsmax interview left the host unable to stop Don's blathering, and pundits claiming, "I've seen this before in folks who OD on Adderall."

Surprisingly it is not Don Jr. this time, but rather his convicted felon, adjudicated rapist, and self-proclaimed teetotaler father who looks like he's speeding. National security attorney Bradley Moss commented to Aaron Rupar that Trump's rambling, never-ending philippic looks a lot like Adderall abuse. Naturally, the MSM is ignoring this and wants us to know Joe Biden is old.

Moss was replying to journalist Aaron Rupar's comment on a Newsmax interview with host Greg Kelly, who he said "isn't able to wrap up the interview because Trump won't stop talking." The epic ramble saw Trump touch on E. Jean Carroll's victorious defamation lawsuit, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley's inability to beat him to the Republican nomination, the jury in his criminal hush money trial, President Joe Biden's border security policies and the possibility of throwing a first lady in prison. "Wouldn't it be terrible to throw the president's wife and the former secretary of state into jail?" Trump demanded. "Wouldn't that be a terrible thing?" RawStory

