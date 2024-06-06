Cow elk attacks 4-year-old boy at Colorado playground — just days after 8-year-old girl was attacked

Two children in Estes Park, Colorado have been attacked by cow elks in one week. On Monday, a female elk charged and stomped on a four-year-old boy who was playing at Stanley Park. He was treated at a hospital and sent home later in the day.

Four days earlier, a mother elk attacked and stomped on an 8-year-old girl who was riding a bike in her residential neighborhood. She, too, was sent to the hospital and later released.

In both cases, the attacks occurred between 1:00–2:00 in the afternoon. And in both cases, the elks were protecting their young. On Monday, the aggressive elk, who was obviously feeling threatened, had two calves that were hiding near the playground where the boy was playing.

From Colorado Parks & Wildlife: