Donald Trump is literally foaming at the mouth in latest speech (video)

Donald Trump is now foaming at the mouth — literally.

Since becoming a convicted felon, the rabid Trump is spitting as he speaks, with white foam pooling in the corner of his mouth, which was captured in footage posted by Patriot Takes (see video below, reposted by Harry Sisson — but beware, it's gross).

EW!!! Trump struggled to speak in his recent videos and was shooting saliva everywhere. Not great. This man is unwell! pic.twitter.com/G9D46XucwR — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) June 6, 2024

From Medical News Today:

Foaming or frothing at the mouth occurs when excess saliva pools in the mouth or lungs and mixes with air. Causes include drug overdose, seizures, pulmonary edema, and rabies. It is usually a medical emergency. Unintentional foaming is usually a sign of a serious medical condition that requires emergency medical care. It is essential to seek immediate medical help if a person begins foaming at the mouth. Even if a small amount of bubbly saliva spills out of the mouth, a person may need emergency medical attention.

Although foaming at the mouth could be a sign of rabies, drug overdose, poisoning, and other life-threatening conditions, it could also be related to something as simple as dehydration and dry mouth, according to Kansas dentist Jordan Weber.