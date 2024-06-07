Doggone it! Donald Trump kicks puppy slayer Kristi Noem off his VP short list

Donald Trump has finalized his short list of potential vice presidential running mates, and surprise surprise — puppy slayer Kristi Noem did not make the cut.

The South Dakota governor had high hopes of becoming Trump's punching bag, and had been a strong contender until she bragged about shooting Cricket, her 14-month-old "untrainable" pooch. Or maybe it was the three horses she shot dead. Or the goat?

Not that Trump would actually care that she shot an animal, no matter what the species — even if it was someone walking down Fifth Avenue — but apparently, his MAGA fans do care. And so she is off the list.

Trump-sycophants still being considered for the dangerous job include (in no specific order): J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio, Tim Scott, Tom Cotton, Byron Donalds and Elise Stefanik, Doug Burgum, and Ben Carson, according to Mediaite.

From Mediaite: