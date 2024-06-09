In UK election campaign, Nigel Farage lasted nearly a week without saying anthing racist about the Prime Minister

With a general election imminent, the UK's far-right Reform party stormed the polls after Brexiteer Nigel Farage assumed its leadership and the governing Conservatives imploded on the campaign trail. Some even suggested that Reform could eat the Conservative Party vote whole; Farage himself openly talks of wearing the party's skin soon enough. Yesterday, though, he put his cards on the table—perhaps a little too loudly, a little too soon—in discussion of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's catastrophic decision to skip the international D-Day commemoration.

The man doesn't understand. He doesn't care about our history, frankly, our culture.

Rishi Sunak is, of course, from Southampton, England. His parents, though, and his wife, were born in India, and he is Hindu.

Farage has a smirky explanation ready for the critics—"I'm talking about his privilege"—and he has what he set out to get, headlines. And Britain has something it hasn't done well with lately: a starker-than-expected choice.