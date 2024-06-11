Rudy Giuliani's new mugshot, courtesy of Maricopa County Sheriff

Charged for his part in organizing Arizona's fake electors in the 2020 presidential election, Rudy Giuliani had his mugshot taken by Maricopa County Sheriff's department: "The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office released the mug shot after Giuliani was served notice of his indictment during a celebration last month honoring his 80th birthday in Palm Beach, Florida.

Giuliani, beset from all sides and seemingly abandoned to his fate by the man he did it all for, has pleaded not guilty.

