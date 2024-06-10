Big Bike Orchestra plays on a bicycle built for six

A bicycle built for two will seem so cute and quaint after you see the Big Bike Orchestra. This energetic Polish pop-folk band takes it up a notch, performing on a specially-made bicycle built for six! It's an impressive sight, especially considering there's only one set of handlebars and the upright bass player is backwards bringing up the rear.

Check out their promo video to see them in action, both onstage and on wheels. Formed in 2021, they're on a mission to play on every continent. They've already played over 200 shows and nabbed a semifinalist spot on Poland's Got Talent.