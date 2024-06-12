Here's a surefire way to determine if there are alligators in any body of water!

If you ever find yourself down in Louisiana and need to figure out whether or not there are alligators in the body of water you're about to step foot into, here's the educational video you need to watch!

Natasha Pickens of Opelousas, Louisiana, also known as the "Fishing Queen" is here to school you on what to look for in Louisiana waters to determine if they contain alligators. It's just Fishing 101, y'all. Watch and learn, friends! And be careful out there!

For more of the hilarious and informative Natasha Pickens, follow her on YouTube. And here's a recent article that provides a brief overview of Pickens, who is about to have her own television show!