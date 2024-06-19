A single-board ZX Spectrum with the keyboard silk-screened in color right onto the circuit board

The tiny and inexpensive ESP32 microcontroller is useful for many things, but Chris Greening made something truly magical with it: a ZX Spectrum that implements that computer's famously troublesome keyboard as conductive traces on a screen-printed circuit board. "I've made something cool!" he says, accurately.

It's an ESP32-S3 based PCB. I really wanted to try out the full color silk screen printing capabilities of PCBWay and it's come out even better than I expected. The keys on the keyboard are all capacitive touch pads – so they are just copper pads on the PCB. With the S3 we've got up to 14 touch pads and the ZX Spectrum keyboard uses 8 rows with 5 columns in each row for its keyboard. …

It's not quite ready for production yet, but if there's enough interest I will do a production run and put it on sale. If you're interested then sign up here to get progress updates: https://atomic14.com/esp32spectrum