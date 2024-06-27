Journalist shot in the eye by cops in 2020 is now "ready to die"

Journalist Linda Tirado, who was blinded after being shot in the eye in 2020 by Minneapolis police while covering the protests that occurred in the aftermath of George Floyd's murder, has been moved to hospice care and is facing the end of her life. The Guardian explains:

Tirado was photographing demonstrations during the 2020 unrest in Minneapolis when a police officer shot a projectile at her face. Tirado, who was wearing protective goggles and press credentials, suffered a traumatic brain injury and was blinded in one eye . . .

Tirado sued the Minneapolis police department and was awarded $600,000 in 2022 as part of a broader settlement between the city and people assaulted by police during the 2020 protests.

The funds addressed her medical debt, but not the long-lasting impacts on her work and life. Tirado was unable to work or earn an income after the incident . . .

Tirado wrote that she was "getting ready to die" in a 13 June post on her Substack. "I don't feel lucky, or unlucky. I feel like the sweeping notes in the Flower Song, the Nessun Dorma, anything that Vivaldi ever wrote.

"I feel nothing but joy and peace and pain and fear, all of it all at once so that it bleeds into itself and can only be described as emotion raw and pure and beautiful and perfect, and also fleeting," she wrote.