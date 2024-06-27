Uh-oh. Huge sinkhole swallows up Illinois soccer field — which was built over a working mine (video)

Sinkholes are interesting enough, but to watch one in action is fascinating. And this morning in Alton, Illinois, a 100-foot-wide, 50-foot-deep sinkhole swallowed up the center of a soccer field — along with some benches and an entire light pole.

It then put on a most stunning show spewing what looked like a tsunami's worth of sand. (See drone footage of the sinkhole's aftermath — followed by dramatic video of the sinkhole in action — below, posted by AccuWeather.)

The field at Gordon Moore Park was "built over an operating limestone mine" that is 170-feet below ground, according to AP News, which most likely explains why the sinkhole happened. But can someone explain why the heck anyone would build a recreational complex over an operating mine in the first place? That strange decision is almost as fascinating as the sinkhole itself.

"It was surreal. Kind of like a movie where the ground just falls out from underneath you," [City Park Director Michael] Haynes told KMOV-TV. New Frontier Materials Bluff City said the sinkhole resulted from "surface subsidence" at its underground mine in city, located about 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of St. Louis along the Mississippi River. … "The impacted area has been secured and will remain off limits for the foreseeable future while inspectors and experts examine the mine and conduct repairs," Barkett said in a statement. "We will work with the city to remediate this issue as quickly and safely as possible to ensure minimal impact on the community." Haynes said he doesn't know how the sinkhole will be fixed but that engineers and geologists will most likely be involved in determining the stability of the ground and surrounding areas. -AP News

Fortunately, although kids frequently use the field, nobody was around when the sinkhole decided to open its mouth.

A giant sinkhole, about 100 feet wide, formed in the middle of a soccer field in Alton, Illinois, due to a mine collapse. pic.twitter.com/Sl5mKbyclj — AccuWeather (@accuweather) June 27, 2024

Previously: Ever wondered how a sinkhole works? This video explains it