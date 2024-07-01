Steve Bannon and Marjorie Taylor Greene are heckled mercilessly outside of prison (video)

Steve Bannon — along with sidekick Marjorie Taylor Greene — was heckled mercilessly today as he tried to hold his last presser before checking into prison in Danbury, Connecticut.

Although nearly impossible to hear through the crowd's loud whoops, shouts of "Lock him up! Lock him up!" and clanging cowbells, angry Marge managed to holler a few audible words, such as "Where are the Democrats?! Where are they?!"

Meanwhile, a dramatic Inmate Number 05635-509 could be heard through the ruckus belting out, "I'm a political prisoner of Nancy Pelosi! I'm a political prisoner of Merrick Garland! I'm a political prisoner of Joe Biden and the corrupt Biden establishment." The only thing missing from Bannon's political theatrics was the violin section. (See video below, posted by Aaron Rupar.)

Greene, along with Colorado's "vaping grabbing" Lauren Boebert, are just two of the many stable MAGA genii guest-hosting for Bannon's War Room podcast over the next four months while the former Trump advisor and fellow convict completes his sentence.