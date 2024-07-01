This speedy wooden bobsled coaster looks like a blast

According to the POV ride video (which you should watch in full screen), this is the only wooden bobsled coaster in the world. I hope more of these start to pop up in more amusement parks.

The ride operates on a smooth wooden "slide" inside of a typical coaster track, and the turns look a bit wild. I want to ride this asap!

From YouTube:

"Take a front row ride on the only wooden bobsled coaster in the world! This is one of the most unique roller coasters in the world, and we are grateful for the opportunity to have ridden it!"

Stats:

Length 1,300.0 ft Height 50.0 ft Speed 24.0 mph"



