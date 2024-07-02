Sinkhole opens inside Trader Joe's

The Trader Joe's in Larkspur, California closed suddenly last week to shoppers dismay. The reason has been a mystery and fodder for NextDoor conspiracies. (I know this because it's my local TJ's.) Now though, the reason for the shuttering has been revealed, although not yet confirmed by Trader Joe's corporate. Apparently, a sinkhole opened in the middle of the store.

According to KRON4, customers unaware of the closure pulled into the lot and noticed freezers being moved out of the building.

"'Maybe like a week and change ago… a friendly person met me at the door and said "I am really sorry we have unplanned construction, and we will be back soon,'" customer Robyn Rappe said. "But clearly that hasn't happened yet."

Perhaps they can fill it with the overstock of Everything But The Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend that was all the rage a few years ago, resulting in one couple making $30,000 scalping the stuff on Amazon.

