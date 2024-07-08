Wonderful cover of New Order's "Blue Monday" played on vintage Casio instruments (video)

Polaroids of the Pyramids, an Atlanta-based music project, created the wonderful cover below of New Order's "Blue Monday" played entirely on vintage Casio electronic musical instruments from their consumer line.



"What you see me playing in the video are the actual instruments I used to make this multi-track recording," they write. "I layered different keyboards for most parts. I didn't do anything to significantly change the sound of the instruments. I only used basic effects, such as equalization, reverb, delay, chorus, compression, etc.

"New Order sampled the Kraftwerk song 'Uranium' for the choir-like sound in the original song. I also sampled 'Uranium' with the SK-1 keyboard. This is the only thing I sampled."

Previously:

• New Order's synth classic 'Blue Monday' on 1930s instruments (video)

• Listen to this metal-themed cover of Blue Monday

• New Order's 'Blue Monday' is 40 years old today and here's the unlikely inspiration of its bassline

• How New Order's 'Blue Monday' came to be